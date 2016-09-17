SS Ketel Marte went 0-for-3 to see his five-game hitting streak come to an end Friday night. Marte also had a costly error on a ground ball off the bat of Houston's Jose Altuve that took a bad hop in front of him.

1B Dan Vogelbach got the start as veteran Adam Lind continues to rest a sore wrist. The rookie, who made his major league debut earlier this month after being acquired in a July trade with the Cubs, went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts.

RHP Dan Altavilla has been the latest young flame-thrower to find immediate success upon joining the Seattle bullpen. Altavilla, promoted from Double-A Jackson on Aug. 27, has a 1.29 ERA and six strikeouts over seven innings in nine appearances with the Mariners. Altavilla used a 98-mile-per hour fastball to get through seven batters Friday, allowing a double while striking out two in relief of struggling starter Felix Hernandez.

LHP James Paxton has yet to win a game since taking a line drive off his pitching elbow in an Aug. 7 victory over the Angels, although he hasn't pitched all that poorly in that time. He's 0-1 with a 5.75 ERA in four starts since coming off the disabled list and pitched into the fifth inning in all four starts. Paxton is scheduled to face Houston on Saturday for the third time in his career. He is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA over his first two starts against the Astros.

RHP Felix Hernandez had a rare chance to make a big start in September on Friday night, and the veteran starter fell flat. Hernandez, who has never pitched in a postseason game, got tagged for six runs (five earned) off eight hits over 4 1/3 innings in the loss to Houston. The 30-year-old Hernandez continues to look like a shell of the pitcher who was an annual Cy Young candidate, although he's been able to bounce back from rough outings in the past.