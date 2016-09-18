LHP Ariel Miranda brings a three-start winning streak into Sunday's game against the Astros, and the 27-year-old rookie is coming off his finest performance after throwing six shutout innings in a win over the Angels his last time out. He's 3-0 at home this season and is finally starting to reward the Mariners for choosing him over veteran lefty Wade LeBlanc as part of the five-man rotation.

LHP James Paxton retired the first 15 batters of Saturday's game before giving up a leadoff single in the sixth, eventually leading to a pair of runs. Paxton was the tough-luck loser in a 2-1 defeat to Houston. He allowed just two runs off four hits over seven innings, striking out seven.

RHP Evan Scribner kept his 0.00 ERA in tact after throwing a 1-2-3 eighth inning Saturday night. Since coming off the disabled list, Scribner has now thrown 5 2/3 scoreless innings -- his only action as a Mariner.

LF Norichika Aoki continues to provide offense out of the leadoff spot after being demoted to Triple-A twice this season. He had three more hits Saturday and is hitting .500 (12-for-24) since his latest recall.

2B Robinson Cano had another 0-for-4 performance Saturday, his second of the series. Cano hasn't gone hitless in a three-game series all season, but he faces that possibility if he doesn't get a hit in Sunday's finale with Houston.

RF Seth Smith snapped Seattle's 18-inning scoreless streak with an RBI double in the eighth. Smith went 2-for-4 before being lifted for pinch runner Ben Gamel.