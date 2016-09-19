LHP Ariel Miranda turned in his best start Sunday, when the 27-year-old rookie held Houston to two runs off three hits over seven innings in the Mariners' 7-3 win. Miranda struck out eight while improving to 5-1 since being acquired from Baltimore for veteran Wade Miley at the trade deadline.

RHP Taijuan Walker has come back strong since making some delivery adjustments following his Sept. 3 torching at the hands of the Angels. Walker's last start was a complete-game shutout, and he's gone 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA since giving up six hits and five earned runs in less than an inning of work against Los Angeles. Walker is scheduled to open the first game of a huge series with Toronto on Monday night.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen made his second appearance since coming off the disabled list when he came to open the eighth inning on Sunday. Wilhelmsen didn't fare well, allowing two hits, a walk and a run in two-thirds of an inning.

LF Norichika Aoki continues to be a huge part of Seattle's offense. He had two more hits Sunday and is hitting .500 (14-for-28) since his latest recall from Triple-A Tacoma.

DH Nelson Cruz got his first hit of the series with a first-inning single Sunday. He snapped an 0-for-8 slump, then added two more singles to finish 3-for-4 in the series finale.

2B Robinson Cano had a horrible offensive series against the Astros, going 0-for-12. The Mariners will need his bat if they're going to make more of a push toward the AL wild card in this week's series against Toronto.

1B Adam Lind, who had missed five games with a sprained finger, was back in the lineup Sunday. Lind went 1-for-4 with a fifth-inning single.

RF Seth Smith turned in his second multi-homer game of the season when he hit a pair of home runs in Sunday's 7-3 win over Houston. Smith homered the third and fourth innings, driving in four runs in the process. He also scored three times. Smith went 2-for-2 Sunday and was 4-for-6 with five RBIs over the final two games of the series.