RHP Drew Storen got a frosty reception from the Blue Jays fans at Safeco Field when he came on to pitch in the sixth inning Monday night. He responded to the boos and mocking chants of his name to strike out three of the four batters he faced against the team that traded him for RHP Joaquin Benoit in July. Storen had a 6.21 ERA with Toronto but has found better success since the trade, going 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA for Seattle.

RHP Taijuan Walker took a hard line drive off his left forearm three batters into the Monday game, although he was able to keep pitching. Walker used his forearm to protect himself from a hard liner off the bat of Toronto's Edwin Encarnacion, resulting in a visit from a team trainer. Walker shook off the bruise and made it through 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits. He walked four -- the first one came on four pitches, to the batter that followed the liner off his pitching hand -- and struck out six.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma got back on track over his past two starts after a rough finish to August. He won the two recent starts, giving the 35-year-old veteran a team-high 16 victories heading into his scheduled Tuesday appearance against the Blue Jays. Iwakuma (16-11) already beat the Blue Jays once this season, when he allowed four hits and two runs over six innings of a 14-5 win on July 23.

RHP Evan Scribner extended his scoreless streak to 7 1/3 innings when he retired all five batters he faced Monday night. Scribner, in his first year with the Mariners, has allowed just three hits and has yet to surrender a run since coming off the disabled list to make his Seattle debut on Aug. 31.

LF Norichika Aoki finally went cold after a red-hot 10 games. He went 0-for-4 Monday, when he was one of many Seattle hitters who struggled in a 3-2 loss to Toronto.

2B Robinson Cano ended an 0-for-13 slump during the homestand while providing the Mariners' first hit of the night with a leadoff single in the seventh inning Monday night. Cano, who went hitless in the three-game Houston series over the weekend, broke up Marco Estrada's no-hit bid with a single up the middle in the seventh.