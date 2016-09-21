LF Guillermo Heredia replaced Norichika Aoki atop the Mariners' lineup Tuesday, and he went 2-for-4. The rookie hadn't played much during the homestand, going 0-for-3 before finally getting a chance in the leadoff spot Tuesday.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma had one of the more frustrating innings of his career Tuesday night, when he struck out the first batter he faced in the fourth but then gave up six consecutive hits, including two home runs, as Toronto turned a 2-0 Seattle lead into a 6-2 deficit. Five of the runs were earned, coming off eight hits over 3 1/3 innings.

RHP Nick Vincent didn't provide much relief after replacing starter Hisashi Iwakuma in Tuesday's fourth inning. Vincent faced three batters without recording an out, allowing two runs off two hits and a walk in the 10-2 loss. Vincent had been in a pretty good stretch, holding opponents scoreless in eight of his previous nine outings, before Tuesday's performance.

OF/DH Nelson Cruz served as the designated hitter again Tuesday, the 29th consecutive game in which he was Seattle's DH. Cruz was the Mariners' Opening Day right fielder and was supposed to split time between the positions, but he settled in as an everyday DH over the past five weeks.

2B Robinson Cano finally broke out of his slump with a big hit Tuesday, although his two-run triple in the third inning wasn't exactly a towering shot. With two outs and runners on second and third, Cano hit a sharp grounder just to the left of Toronto 2B Devon Travis. The Blue Jays' second baseman slid to make a play on the ball, which ended up hitting Travis in the knee and bouncing into the right-field corner.

RHP Felix Hernandez will probably be eager to get back on the mound in a big-game situation Wednesday as he's coming off a frustrating outing in the opener of the Houston series on Friday night. In a game that had serious wild-card implications, Hernandez allowed six runs (five earned) off eight hits over 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Astros. He has never pitched in the postseason and doesn't have many big-game wins under his belt, so Hernandez will be motivated for a better outing in a must-win game Wednesday afternoon against Toronto.

C Chris Iannetta got a rare start Tuesday, as his playing time has been dwindling over the second half of the season, and he didn't exactly make the most of it. Iannetta went 0-for-3 and was charged with an error when he missed a pop fly in foul territory during the top of the fourth inning.