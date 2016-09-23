LF Norichika Aoki continued his hot hitting, driving in the only run of the game before the ninth inning with a soft liner to center field in the third. Since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Sept. 6, Aoki is batting .349 (15-for-43) with a .383 on-base percentage, four doubles, and two home runs.

C Mike Zunino struggles to make contact, but his plate discipline is improving drastically. Zunino went 0-for-1 with a walk on Wednesday, bringing his walk rate up to 11.2 percent of his plate appearances, which ranks second on the team. Zunino's career walk rate is just 5.9 percent.

C Jesus Sucre got a rare start Wednesday, thanks largely to his experience working with RHP Felix Hernandez. Sucre entered the game as a .191 career hitter in 230 at-bats, but he raised that mark to .202 with a 3-for-3 performance.

RHP Felix Hernandez was looking to shake a reputation that he can't perform in big games, and he responded Wednesday with seven shutout innings against Toronto. The last two times Hernandez took the mound in September with the Mariners trailing a playoff spot by two games or fewer, he pitched poorly. Most recently, he allowed six runs (five earned) on Friday in a 6-0 loss to the Astros, and two years ago against the Blue Jays, he gave up eight runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings in a 10-2 loss.