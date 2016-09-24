LHP James Paxton's nine strikeouts were the most since July 22 at Toronto when he also fanned nine Blue Jays.

C Mike Zunino entered the night with a .122 career batting average versus Minnesota, but went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI.

2B Robinson Cano now has 92 RBIs for the season, which are the most he's posted since 2013, his final season with the Yankees, when he had 107.

1B Adam Lind had a single in the third inning, extending his hitting streak to five games. That's the third time this season he's hit safely in five consecutive games.