LHP Ariel Miranda has allowed three hits in each of his last four starts. Saturday's game was the first start he has made this season without getting a strikeout.

DH Nelson Cruz has two homers, two doubles and six RBIs in the past two games against the Twins after going 2-for-4 on Saturday.

2B Robinson Cano was 2-for-4 on Saturday and is now batting .407 (35-for-86) in 21 career games at Target Field.

1B Adam Lind went 1-for-4 on Saturday and extended his hitting streak to six games. He has hit safely in 12 consecutive games against the Twins dating to June 10, 2014.