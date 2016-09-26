SS Ketel Marte was out of the lineup on Sunday against a left-handed starter and manager Scott Servais said it's possible Marte would sit more often against a lefty. Marte has slipped to a .258 average this season and is hitting .211 in 142 at-bats from the right side. The switch-hitting Shawn O'Malley started Sunday and had a hit in four at-bats. O'Malley has hit .250 with one homer in 96 at-bats against lefties.

RHP Taijuan Walker (7-11) won his third game in four starts by beating the Twins on Sunday. Walker has allowed three runs or fewer in each of the four starts as he gives Seattle another anchor in the rotation with the playoffs on the line. Walker allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings on Sunday, and his seven strikeouts were his fifth-highest total of the season.

C Jesus Sucre has provided some unexpected punch since returning from Triple-A. Sucre is a career .202 hitter in the majors and was 0-for-8 in three games earlier this season. But he connected for his second career homer on Sunday and is 10 for 14 with five RBIs in four games since returning.

DH Nelson Cruz left Sunday's game with left wrist soreness but he said he expects to play Monday at Houston. Cruz said the wrist has bothered him for a few days but it didn't show in Minnesota where he had four homers, including one in each game. Three of the homers were estimated at more than 430 feet. Cruz is batting .321 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs in 22 games in September.