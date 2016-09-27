RHP Hisashi Iwakuma recorded his fourth quality start of September, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings. Iwakuma did not factor in the decision, his first no-decision since May 14 against the Angels. His four hits allowed were his lowest total since July 23 at Toronto.

RHP Nick Vincent picked up his third save and his first since Aug. 11 by pitching a scoreless ninth inning. Vincent allowed two hits but also recorded a strikeout. He has not been scored upon in 10 of his last 12 games and has allowed just three earned runs over his last 13 1/3 innings with 12 strikeouts during that stretch.

DH Nelson Cruz was in the starting lineup Monday night despite departing early on Sunday with a sore left wrist. Cruz swatted two home runs against the Twins before exiting and took limited batting practice on Monday to prevent overworking the wrist before the game.

DH Nelson Cruz produced his 101st RBI on the season with a groundout in the first inning. Cruz is the first Seattle player with 100 RBIs in a season since Raul Ibanez recorded 110 in 2008. Cruz has nine RBIs in his last four games.

2B Robinson Cano hit his 34th and 35th home runs, surpassing his career high of 33 set with the Yankees in 2012. Cano became the first player with eight homers in a single season against the Astros since Sammy Sosa hit 11 in 2001. Cano is batting .435 (20-for-46) with four doubles, six homers and 12 RBIs during his 11-game hitting streak at Minute Maid Park.