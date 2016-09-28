3B Kyle Seager finished 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak at Minute Maid Park to 14 games, over which time he is batting .400 (22-for-55) with two home runs and five RBIs. Seager owns the longest active hitting streak at the venue, with Logan Morrison holding the longest previous streak at 18 games from 2011 to 15.

DH Nelson Cruz produced an RBI single in the first inning, his 10th RBI over his last five games. His five-game RBI streak is his second-longest of the season behind a six-game run Sept. 2-7. His 102 RBIs are the most for a Seattle player since Raul Ibanez posted 110 in 2008.

2B Robinson Cano continued his torrid hitting against the Astros and at Minute Maid Park, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored. Cano extended his hitting streak in Houston to 12 games and is batting .440 (22-for-50) with six home runs and 12 RBIs during that stretch. Cano has six doubles and eight home runs in 18 games against the Astros this season.

RHP Felix Hernandez continued his struggles against the Astros, allowing eight runs (four earned) on 10 hits and two walks, with three strikeouts, over 5 2/3 innings. He has surrendered six-plus runs to Houston in each of his last three appearances, including a home start on Sept. 16 in which he allowed six runs on nine hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings.