LHP James Paxton recorded his second consecutive victory and third start this month with at least eight strikeouts, allowing three runs over five innings with eight strikeouts at Houston. In 21 starts against American League West opponents, Paxton has 109 strikeouts and 36 walks over 124 2/3 innings.

CF Leonys Martin recorded three singles, three runs, two stolen bases and an RBI. He became just the seventh player in franchise history to reach those numbers in a game and the first to do so since Ichiro Suzuki on April 19, 2011. Martin recorded his third multi-steal game and sixth game with at least three hits.

3B Kyle Seager hit his 30th home run of the season in the eighth inning off Astros RHP Pat Neshek for his first career 30-homer season. Seager joins 2B Robinson Cano (36 homers) and DH Nelson Cruz (41) to become the first Seattle trio with at least 30 home runs since 1997 (Ken Griffey, 56; Jay Buhner, 40; Paul Sorrento, 31).

2B Robinson Cano hit his 36th home run of the season, and ninth against the Astros, in the first inning Wednesday. His homer total against Houston is tied for the second most in franchise history by one player against an opponent in a single season with Jay Buhner (nine against the Twins in 1995). Cano extended his hitting streak at Minute Maid Park to 13 games. He hit .476 with a 1.119 slugging percentage at Minute Maid Park this season, the highest average all time at the venue.