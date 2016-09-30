SS Ketel Marte continues to rebound from his costly error in Tuesday's loss to Houston. He contributed two hits and the game-winning RBI in Thursday's win over the A's.

RHP Edwin Diaz struggled again Thursday night, but the Mariners' closer was able to get out of it with his 17th save of the season. Diaz gave up three hits and a run, and he had runners on first and third base before striking out the final two batters for a 3-2 win. "(Pitching coach) Mel (Stottlemyre) came out and talked to him, told him, 'You've got to trust your stuff,'" manager Scott Servais said. "And he did. He just let it rip."

LHP Ariel Miranda turned in another solid start as the 27-year-old rookie closed out 2016 on a high note Thursday. While Miranda didn't factor into the decision, he allowed just one run off four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Miranda ended up being a solid addition to Seattle's rotation over the final two months and should go into spring training with an inside track on a roster spot.

RHP Taijuan Walker hopes to close out a frustrating 2016 season on a high note as he heads into what is likely to be his final start Friday night. Walker (7-11) has been on a pretty good run since making adjustments to his wind-up following a disastrous start against the Angels on Sept. 3. Since then, Walker has gone 3-1 with a 3.28 ERA. Once considered the top prospect in the Mariners' system, the 24-year-old Walker is now just trying to prove that he still belongs as a part of Seattle's future.

C Mike Zunino delivered another big hit in a clutch situation Thursday, hitting his 12th home run of the season to break a 1-1 tie in the seventh. Zunino led off the inning with the home run, which stood up as the game-winner in a 3-1 victory over Oakland.

DH Nelson Cruz battled through a wrist injury and actually did some damage with his legs on Thursday, when he had a stolen base and an infield single in Seattle's 3-2 win over Oakland. The aging power hitter recorded his third consecutive 40-home run season earlier in the week, then he played the part of a scrappy hustle guy on Thursday.