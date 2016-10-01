OF Tyler O'Neill was named the Mariners' minor league hitter of the year Friday. O'Neill hit .293 with 24 home runs and 102 RBIs at Double-A Jackson.

RHP Andrew Moore was named the organization's minor league pitcher of the year. He went a combined 12-4 with a 2.65 ERA at Class A Bakersfield and Double-A Jackson.

RHP Taijuan Walker struggled with control but still pitched six solid innings Friday night, beating the A's 5-1. He allowed just one run and two hits but walked five. "It was one of those games where I really had to battle," Walker said.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma heads into his final start of the season with a little bit of momentum, having held the Houston Astros to one run and four hits over six innings his last time out. He'll also be facing an Oakland team that Iwakuma has already beaten four times this season. Iwakuma (16-12) was honored as the Baseball Writers Association of America's Mariners pitcher of the year before the game Friday.

RHP Evan Scribner extended his scoreless streak to 13 1/3 innings over 11 games with a perfect seventh inning Friday night. Scribner, who spent five months on the disabled list at the beginning of the season, has yet to allow a run since being activated.