PH Mike Freeman picked a good time for his first hit since Aug. 7. The backup utility player came on with two outs in the bottom of Saturday's eighth inning and doubled up the left-field line, sparking a rally that resulted in an 8-8 tie. Freeman had two hits in his Aug. 7 Mariners debut but had gone hitless in three at-bats since then, mostly sitting on the bench for Seattle before coming on as a pinch hitter Saturday night.

RHP Steve Cishek made the most costly throw of the night Saturday, when he ill-advisedly tried to keep baserunner Joey Wendle close to first base and ended up allowing him to run to third on a two-base error. The next at-bat resulted in a ground-rule double that scored the go-ahead run; had Wendle still been on first, he would've had to stop at third base. Cishek wasn't even supposed to be available to pitch in the game, but he got thrown into the mix because the Mariners needed veteran relievers in the late inning of a close game, having already used four relief pitchers before Cishek came on in the eighth.

DH Nelson Cruz delivered his 43rd home run of the season Saturday, one short of his career high. His two-run shot in the seventh inning tied the score 7-7 in a game the Mariners eventually lost 9-8. "It was great," Cruz said of a home run that sent Safeco Field into a state of celebration as he pumped his fist rounding first base. "You always want to do something to help the team. But it is what it is."

2B Robinson Cano had another big offensive night for the Mariners on Saturday, going 2-for-5 with three RBIs, two runs and his 39th home run of the season. Cano has never hit 40 home runs in a season.

RHP Felix Hernandez hasn't had one of his better seasons, and he hopes to close out the latest campaign on a high note -- even though he can't get Seattle into the postseason. Hernandez is scheduled to be on the mound for Seattle's final game of the 2016 regular season on Sunday afternoon against the A's. Hernandez (11-7) has had an inconsistent run of starts recently, giving up six or more runs in three of his five September starts while not allowing a run in the other two. He was hoping to be pitching the Mariners into the postseason, but Saturday's loss left another meaningless start for Hernandez in the season finale.

OF Ben Gamel came on as a defensive replacement Saturday night, but he ended up making a huge contribution with his bat. He drove in the tying run in the eighth inning, then Gamel led off the bottom of the 10th with a single. Gamel ended up getting stranded at third base when teammate Kyle Seager flew out to end the 9-8 loss.