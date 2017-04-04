LHP James Pazos worked a career-best 1 1/3 perfect innings in his Mariners debut Monday. Acquired from the New York Yankees on Nov. 18, 2016, in exchange for RHP Zack Littell, Pazos recorded 15 strikeouts over 11 1/3 innings during spring training. He was 1-0 with a 13.50 ERA with the Yankees last season.

LHP Dillon Overton was placed on the paternity list and will rejoin the team following the birth of his first child.

SS Jean Segura finished 2-for-4, recording a multi-hit game Monday in his Mariners debut. Segura, acquired from the Diamondbacks in the offseason to provide versatility for the Seattle offense, recorded 57 multi-hit games in 2016. Segura was the only player to record a multi-hit game on Monday night.

2B Robinson Cano finished 1-for-4 at Houston on Monday, including a flyout to close the eighth inning with a pair of teammates in scoring position. Cano terrorized the Astros last season, batting .351 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs. He was a .318 hitter with seven runs, three doubles, one homer and three RBIs in 11 career Opening Day games.

RHP Felix Hernandez made his 10th career Opening Day start, extending his Mariners franchise record for most career season-opening starts by a pitcher. It was his ninth consecutive Opening Day start, which is the longest active streak in the majors. Hernandez, who departed after five innings with groin tightness, joins Edgar Martinez (15), Ken Griffey Jr. (13), Ichiro Suzuki (11) and Dan Wilson (10) as Mariners with at least 10 Opening Day starts.