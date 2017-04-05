LHP Drew Smyly was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. He was expected to miss six to eight weeks with a flexor strain. Smyly was acquired on Jan. 11 from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor-leaguers Carlos Vargas and Ryan Yarbrough and OF Mallex Smith.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma tossed his third consecutive quality start against the Astros and has a 1.42 ERA during that span dating back to July 16, 2016. In his career at Minute Maid Park, Iwakuma has a 3.23 ERA over nine starts. His 72 quality starts since 2013 are tied for 10th in the American League.

RHP Evan Marshall was claimed off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Marshall was 0-1 with an 8.80 ERA over 15 appearances with Arizona last season. He debuted in 2014 but has scuffled over the past two seasons both with the Diamondbacks and in the minors.

LF Franklin Gutierrez got his first start with the Dodgers and he did so batting in the cleanup spot. He went 1-for-3. "Against a left-handed pitcher, I like his swing, his at-bat quality," manager Dave Roberts said. "Throughout his career, he has had success and had the ability to drive the ball out of the ballpark." Roberts said he doesn't really see Gutierrez as a clean-up hitter, but it was the way he went on Tuesday night. "With the guys that we have in our lineup, it makes sense for us to hit him fourth," Roberts said.

RHP Felix Hernandez underwent treatment for the sore groin that resulted in his abbreviated outing on Monday night. Hernandez lasted just five innings on Opening Day before succumbing to groin tightness. The Mariners remain hopeful that he will not miss his turn in the rotation this weekend against the Los Angeles Angels.