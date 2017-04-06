FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 7, 2017 / 3:41 AM / 4 months ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP James Paxton held the Astros to 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, the 12th time in his last 30 starts he has not allowed a hit with runners in scoring position.

RHP Evan Scribner gave up two runs in relief, snapping a streak of 13 relief appearances without surrendering a run. He had pitched 14 2/3 straight innings of scoreless relief.

SS Jean Segura hit his first home run as a member of the Mariners. He was traded to the club in the offseason by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The home run was his first since Sept. 27, against the Washington Nationals.

2B Robinson Cano went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, snapping a five-game hitting streak against the Astros.

RHP Felix Hernandez (groin) plans to pitch on his 31st birthday, his next scheduled start, Saturday against the Angels.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.