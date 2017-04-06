LHP James Paxton held the Astros to 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, the 12th time in his last 30 starts he has not allowed a hit with runners in scoring position.

RHP Evan Scribner gave up two runs in relief, snapping a streak of 13 relief appearances without surrendering a run. He had pitched 14 2/3 straight innings of scoreless relief.

SS Jean Segura hit his first home run as a member of the Mariners. He was traded to the club in the offseason by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The home run was his first since Sept. 27, against the Washington Nationals.

2B Robinson Cano went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, snapping a five-game hitting streak against the Astros.

RHP Felix Hernandez (groin) plans to pitch on his 31st birthday, his next scheduled start, Saturday against the Angels.