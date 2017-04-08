OF Guillermo Heredia got his first start of the season Friday against the Angels, replacing the struggling CF Leonys Martin, who went 1-for-16 in Seattle's first four games. Heredia got the start in left field, moving OF Jarrod Dyson from left to center. Heredia went 0-for-3.

RHP Steve Cishek (hip surgery) pitched hitters in extended spring training on Wednesday and is nearing pitching in a minor league game. Cishek had 25 saves as the Mariners' primary closer last year.

DH Nelson Cruz had just one hit in 15 at-bats during the season-opening, four-game series against Houston but hoped to turn things around this weekend against the Angels, a team against which he has hit well throughout his career. He has more home runs (38) and RBIs (93) against them than any other opposing team. The 38 homers against the Angels rank second in the majors among active players, trailing only Adrian Beltre (40). On Friday, Cruz went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

RHP Felix Hernandez will start Saturday against the Angels. Hernandez had to leave his Opening Day start after five innings because of a tight groin, but he has been deemed good to go against Los Angeles. He is 16-16 with a 3.34 ERA in 50 career starts vs. the Angels. Angels CF Mike Trout has hit Hernandez well, batting .382 (29-for-76) with seven homers and 19 RBIs.

RHP Yovani Gallardo gave up three runs and eight hits in five-plus innings Friday against the Angels, getting the loss in his first start with his new club. Gallardo, who pitched for Baltimore last season, seemed to be in trouble all night, retiring the side in order only one time. He walked four and struck out two while making 90 pitches. Mariners manager Scott Servais, however, saw some good things out of his right-hander. "I thought his stuff was very good," he said. "His fastball was crisp, had some good live to it. He threw some good breaking balls. He was behind in the count in some innings, but kind of navigated his way through trouble. I was happy with the way he threw the ball, he gave us a chance."