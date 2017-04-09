RHP Hisashi Iwakuma seeks his first win Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. Iwakuma permitted three hits in his first five-plus innings Tuesday night against the Houston Astros, but two of those hits were solo homers. The veteran of 11 seasons in Japan's Pacific League took the loss after conceding two runs, four hits and three walks in his six innings while recording two strikeouts.

CF Leonys Martin has not gotten a hit in his last 10 at-bats after going 0-for-4 with one strike out Saturday night in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Martin was batting .050 heading into Sunday's game.

SS Jean Segura became first player since Ichiro Suzuki in 2005 to have four multi-hit games in his first six contests. Segura went 3-for-4 and scored twice Saturday night in the Seattle Mariners' 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. At .333, Segura is the only regular batting higher than .210. As a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks last year, Segura led the National League with 203 hits.

RF Mitch Haniger hit his second home run of the season Saturday night. In the top of the first inning, Haniger propelled RHP Ricky Nolasco's 90 mph fastball on a 3-2 count over the center-field fence. The rookie finished 1-for-4 and struck out once in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

RHP Felix Hernandez has yet to issue a walk after 11 innings this season but still seeks his first victory. The winner of the American League's 2010 Cy Young Award conceded no walks and collected six strikeouts but allowed three runs and 10 hits in six innings while throwing 100 pitches, 14 of them to CF Mike Trout in the first inning before getting Trout on a called third strike. Hernandez received no decision in the Mariners' 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.