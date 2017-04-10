FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2017 / 12:45 AM / 4 months ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF/INF Taylor Motter got his first start of the season on Sunday when he was inserted into left field and ninth in the batting order. He went 0-for-3 and scored one run.

RF Mitch Haniger crushed a solo shot to center in the seventh inning, the second homer in as many days for the Mariners rookie outfielder and his third of the season.

2B Robinson Cano belted his first home run of the season -- a three-run shot -- on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. Cano also drove in two more runs with a bases-loaded single.

RHP Casey Fien faced four batters on Sunday and gave up two hits and issued two walks. All four batters scored and his ERA increased to 14.73 ERA.

