LHP James Paxton has now thrown 13 scoreless innings to start the season. Perhaps more important, he showed Monday that he had the stuff and the command to make it through seven innings without an excessive pitch count, throwing 65 of his 103 pitches for strikes. He joined Felix Hernandez as the only two Mariners pitchers to open a season with consecutive scoreless starts of six-plus innings.

RF Mitch Haniger went 2-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI, extending his hitting streak to five games. After starting the season 1-for-12, Haniger has gone 7-for-21 (.333) with three home runs, seven runs and five RBIs over his five-game streak.

DH Nelson Cruz recorded more hits Monday than he had the entirety of the Mariners' seven-game road trip to open the season. He was 2-for-25 (.080) with 11 strikeouts on the trip, but he singled three times in a 3-for-4 effort Monday. His two RBIs also matched his previous season total.

2B Robinson Cano recorded the first hit at Safeco Field this season, slicing a first-inning double into right-center field Monday. After finishing Seattle's season-opening series in Houston 3-for-16 (.188), his bat came alive in Anaheim, as he slugged his first home run of the season and went 4-for-13 (.308) in the three-game set.