SS Taylor Motter, starting in place of injured Jean Segura, had his first three hits -- all doubles -- of 2017. Motter became the third shortstop in Mariners history with three doubles in a game. His double in the fifth inning was his first hit with Seattle.

INF Mike Freeman was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to replace injured SS Jean Segura. Freeman, 29, hit .333 in three games with Tacoma this season.

LHP Paul Fry was designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners. Seattle has seven days to trade, release or outright Fry to the minors.

LF Jarrod Dyson was Seattle's leadoff batter on Tuesday in place of Jean Segura, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Manager Scott Servais told The Seattle Times he hoped the switch would "jump-start" Dyson, who started the season 3-for-21. In the third inning, the speedy Dyson beat out a bunt and later scored from first base on a double by Mitch Haniger.

SS Jean Segura was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, the team announced Tuesday. Segura, who was acquired in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks in November, was injured in Monday's game against Houston. In eight games this season, he is hitting .313 with one home run, three RBIs and three stolen bases. Last season with Arizona, Segura hit .319 with 20 homers and 33 stolen bases.

CF Mitch Haniger scored a run in his eighth consecutive game, a Mariners rookie record. Haniger extended his hitting streak to six games. He is batting .348 over that stretch.