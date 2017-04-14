FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
April 15, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 4 months ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Boog Powell, who completed an 80-game suspension following a failed drug test, was activated Wednesday from the restricted list. Reliever Casey Fien was assigned to Tacoma.

RHP Tony Zych is nearing a return to the team. Zych threw a simulated game at Safeco Field earlier Wednesday. The reliever had offseason shoulder surgery. "I feel outstanding," Zych told the Seattle Times after his work.

RHP Dan Altavilla, who gave up three runs and took the loss, had an ERA of 0.00 through his first five appearances. "Just didn't have it tonight," Altavilla said after the game.

C Mike Zunino returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday's game. Zunino got a hit for the sixth time in eight contests, but he hasn't recorded more than one in a game yet this season.

RHP Evan Marshall was added to the team's 25-man active roster. Marshall made one appearance for Triple-A Tacoma after being acquired from Arizona.

