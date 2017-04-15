RHP Tony Zych earned the distinction as the first Seattle player ever activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday. Zych, who underwent biceps transfer surgery in October, pitched in 12 games last season while posting a 3.29 ERA before the injury. He gives a struggling bullpen an infusion of new blood.

LHP Dillon Overton was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma before Friday's game. Overton, 25, allowed three hits and three earned runs in 1 1/3 innings of his two appearances this season.

LHP James Paxton has pitched 13 consecutive scoreless innings to start the season, a streak he carries into Saturday's scheduled start against Texas. Paxton has allowed just six hits during that span while joining Mike Moore and Felix Hernandez in becoming the third starter in Mariners history to open a season with back-to-back starts without allowing a run.

LF Nori Aoki hit his first home run of the season, a game-tying solo shot in the fifth inning of Houston's 7-2 victory against Oakland. "He flexed his muscles coming into the dugout," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of Aoki, who batted ninth. "He wanted to make sure we all recognized that he's plenty strong enough to hit the ball near the upper deck in this ball park. He got into it. It was fun to watch him. One of the bigger smiles I've seen on his face in his short time here." Aoki went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and put the Astros ahead 2-1 in the sixth with an run-scoring infield single. He raised his batting average to .350.

RF Mitch Haniger had two hits in Friday's win over Texas and nearly hit his third home run of the season. Haniger's go-ahead, RBI single in the seventh inning was initially ruled a three-run homer, but replays showed that the ball actually hit the top of the wall.

DH Nelson Cruz got off the snide by hitting his first home run of the season Friday night. His solo shot in the fourth inning also gave Cruz 800 career RBIs.

RHP Felix Hernandez turned in a solid start to post his first win of the season Friday night, and the most notable statistic may have been another start without issuing a walk. Hernandez has now thrown 18 1/3 innings this season with 15 strikeouts and no walks. He allowed just one run and six hits in 7 1/3 innings in Friday's 2-1 win.