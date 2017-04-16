INF Taylor Motter continued to swing a hot bat Saturday. He ripped a three-run shot in the sixth inning that cleared the bullpens in left field. The Mariners may be pressed to get him in the lineup, even after Jean Segura returns from the DL. He's 7-for-18 (.389) with six extra-base hits and five RBIs over his last five games.

1B Danny Valencia picked up his first extra-base hit of the year. He ripped a triple down the right-field line that was much needed for a guy who had previously produced only five total hits all year. Valencia, though, still struck out and left two runners on base. His OPS is up to .410 on the season.

LHP James Paxton pitched eight shutout innings, extending his streak of scoreless innings to start the season to 21. That's a Mariners franchise record, previously held overall by Mark Lowe (17 2/3 IP) and for a starter by Felix Hernandez (17).

OF Leonys Martin continued to struggle Saturday after getting the day off on Friday. He did double in a 1-for-3 effort, but remains just 4-for-39 on the season. With the Mariners havving some outfield depth and flexibility, they could switch things up if Martin doesn't improve.

