RHP Tony Zych made his first appearance for the Mariners this season, returning from offseason shoulder surgery that kept him sidelined for much of spring training. Zych faced two batters and recorded one out. The Mariners bullpen didn't allow a run all series until the home run allowed by Edwin Diaz.

OF Guillermo Heredia led off for the first time this season. He slotted into the top spot of the lineup with SS Jean Segura sidelined and OF Jarrod Dyson receiving the day off. Heredia reached his first two times to the plate and homered to tie the game in the seventh inning.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma lasted only three innings and 52 pitches. It was his shortest start of the season. The last time he didn't make it past the third inning also came against the Rangers, last August, when he gave up five runs to Sunday's six.

OF Mitch Haniger homered in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He has four home runs on the season, tied for the most among rookies. He's hitting .359 (14-for-39) with 10 runs, 11 RBIs and six extra-base hits over the course of his hitting streak.