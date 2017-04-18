LHP Ariel Miranda's seven shutout innings were the longest he has pitched without allowing a run. He had two previous outings of six innings each where he left with a shutout, and one in which he pitched seven innings of two-run ball, all last season with Seattle. Originally a member of Seattle's bullpen, he is filling in until LHP Drew Smyly returns.

OF Leonys Martin has stolen a base in back-to-back games with his swipe of second in the fourth inning Monday to set up a run. It is the 19th time in his career that he stole bags in two straight games.

OF Mitch Haniger extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single over to lead off the third inning Monday. He finished 1-for-4 and is hitting .348 (15-for-43) over the course of the streak.

2B Robinson Cano passed Brooks Robinson on the all-time doubles list with his two-bagger in the fourth inning Monday, the 483rd of his career. It was also the 796th career extra-base hit, moving him past Johnny Bench and Roberto Alomar.