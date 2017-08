LHP James Paxton was named American League Player of the Week, the first Mariner pitcher to win the honor since Hisashi Iwakuma in 2015.

SS Jean Segura (hamstring) will be sent on a minor league rehab assignment, with the intention of rejoining the team in Oakland when he is eligible to return from the 10-day DL.

OF Mitch Haniger went 1-for-3, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. He is batting .347 (16x46) in that span.

DH Nelson Cruz went 0-for-3, snapping his seven-game hitting streak.