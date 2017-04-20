RHP Drew Storen entered Tuesday with the result already in hand. Despite a 9-3 lead in a non-save situation, Storen mowed through three straight batters, striking out Jonathan Schoop, J.J. Hardy and Hyun Soo Kim on nine pitches. Storen is just the fourth pitcher in Reds history to accomplish that feat, first since Carlos Contreras on July 11, 2014, vs. Pittsburgh. "Honestly, after the second hitter, I knew I had a chance," Storen said. "That's like a perfect game for a bullpen guy. I had no idea how rare it was. That only three other guys have done it with the Reds makes it pretty special."

OF Jarrod Dyson's putout of Martin Prado in the first inning was his first outfield assist of the year. He recorded 11 with Kansas City in 2016.

SS Jean Segura (hamstring) was sent on minor league rehab, and manager Scott Servais said the plan was for him to rejoin the team Sunday in Oakland or Tuesday in Detroit.

OF Mitch Haniger's first-inning single extended the rookie's hit streak to 13 games. He had three hits and four RBIs in the 10-5 win.

RHP Felix Hernandez walked Miami OF Giancarlo in the fifth inning, snapping a season-opening streak of 22 2/3 innings pitched without allowing a free pass.