SS Taylor Motter went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double and scored twice for Seattle in a 9-6 loss to Oakland on Thursday. "Taylor continues to put good swings on it," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He's on the fastball and he's having good at-bats for us." Motter, who's starting in place of the injured Jean Segura, is batting .282 with five doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs.

1B Danny Valencia faced the Oakland A's on Thursday night for the first time since they traded him to Seattle on Nov. 12 for RHP Paul Blackburn. Valencia went 1-for-3 with a double and scored a run. He's batting .164 with no home runs and four RBIs.

LHP James Paxton entered his start Thursday night against Oakland with 21 straight scoreless innings to start the season, a Mariners record, and blanked the A's in the first and second. But his streak ended in the third when Oakland scored three runs. Paxton allowed five runs on nine hits over 4 1/3 innings, striking out eight and walking one. He got a no-decision in a 9-6 loss to the A's. "I was just missing over the middle with my fastball a little bit and I wasn't landing good curveballs for strikes," Paxton said. "So they just started looking fastball and I wasn't hitting good spots tonight."

SS Jean Segura will serve as the designated hitter on Friday night when he begins a rehab assignment for Double-A Arkansas, Mariners manager Scott Servais said. He's recovering from an injury to his right hamstring and has been on the disabled list since April 11.

RF Mitch Haniger went 0-for-4 in a 9-6 loss to Oakland on Thursday, ending his 13-game hitting streak. He walked in the seventh inning, extending his streak of reaching base to 21 games. Haniger, a rookie, is hitting .303 with five doubles, a team-high-tying four home runs and a team-high 15 RBIs.