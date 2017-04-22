RHP Dan Altavilla was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, one day after allowing three runs and one hit -- a three-run homer to 3B Trevor Plouffe -- in one inning of relief in a 9-6 loss to Oakland. Altavilla is 1-1 with a 7.36 ERA in six appearances covering 7 1/3 innings. "He's a good young pitcher," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He's going to help us at some point this year. We just felt the best thing to send him back to Tacoma, get him right and then hopefully he'll be back soon." The Mariners recalled RHP Chase De Jong from Tacoma to take Altavilla's place on the roster.

RHP Chase De Jong was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. De Jong made his major-league debut on April 5 at Houston. He gave up three runs and two hits in two-thirds of an inning and took the loss in a 5-3 defeat before he was sent back to Tacoma after the game. He's 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA in two starts for Tacoma but will pitch out of the Mariners' bullpen. De Jong took the roster spot of RHP Dan Altavilla, who was optioned to Tacoma.

RHP Steve Cishek pitched two-thirds of an inning during a rehab stint for Triple-A Tacoma on Friday and could be nearing a return to the Mariners. He walked two and allowed one hit and no runs. Cishek has been on the disabled list since March 30 and is recovering from left hip surgery to repair a torn labrum. Mariners manager Scott Servais said he'd like Cishek to throw in back-to-back games before he's activated. "We've got a long road trip," Servais said. "I'd love to see him before the end of the road trip, but it may be when we get back home (on May 2)."

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (0-2) gave up three runs and five hits, including two home runs, in 5 1/3 innings in a 3-1 loss to the Oakland A's on Friday night. He struck out three and walked four. A's 3B Trevor Plouffe hit a solo home run off Iwakuma in the fifth inning and 1B Yonder Alonso hit a solo blast off him in the sixth. "They got to those pitches," Iwakuma said of the home runs. "Especially the slider that was up in the zone to (Plouffe) and the other home run to Alonso was up and in, but he put a good swing on it. Tip your cap. Those are the pitches that cost us the game."

SS Jean Segura (right hamstring) began a rehabilitation stint with Double-A Arkansas on Friday night and should need only two or three games before being activated with the Mariners, manager Scott Servais said Friday. He served as the DH on Friday, going 0-for-3 with a walk, and will play shortstop on Saturday for part of the game. After that, the Mariners will decide whether Segura's ready to be activated. He has been on the disabled list since April 11. The Mariners acquired Segura on Nov. 23 from Arizona along with OF Mitch Haniger and LHP Zac Curtis in a trade for RHP Taijuan Walker and INF Ketel Marte. He's a career .280 hitter with 43 home runs and 208 RBIs in five seasons.

RF Mitch Haniger drove in Seattle's only run Friday night with his second career triple in a 3-1 loss to Oakland. Haniger tripled in the third inning, driving in LF Guillermo Heredia, who had singled with two outs. That gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead. The triple was Haniger's 10th extra-base hit and the RBI his 16th.