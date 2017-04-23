LF Guillermo Heredia took advantage of a rare start against a right-handed pitcher in Saturday's loss to the Athletics. He singled in his first at-bat during a 1-for-4 day. The right-handed-hitting Heredia had two hits in a game started by A's LHP Sean Manaea on Friday night, so Mariners manager Scott Servais decided to ride the hot hand Saturday, sitting regular starter CF Leonys Martin for a second straight game.

LHP Ariel Miranda followed up the best start of his career with his worst in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Athletics. The second-year major leaguer was pulled without having gotten an out in the fourth inning against the A's, having allowed four runs on seven hits. He had completed at least five innings in all three previous starts this season, including shutting out the Miami Marlins on four hits over seven innings earlier in the week.

RHP Steve Cishek (torn labrum in left hip) struggled in a 20-pitch outing at Triple-A Tacoma on Friday night. Mariners manager Scott Servais indicated Saturday that Cishek likely would make at least two more injury-rehab appearances before being considered for reinstatement from the disabled list next week.

3B Kyle Seager wasn't in the starting lineup for the first time this season Saturday. He was merely getting a break, Mariners manager Scott Servais announced before the game. Seager tripled as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of the 4-3 loss to Oakland, but was stranded as the potential game-tying run at third base. Seager has sat out just 10 games over the last four seasons. The pinch-hit triple was the first of his career.

SS Jean Segura (strained right hamstring) is on schedule to be reinstated off the disabled list Tuesday in Detroit, Mariners manager Scott Servais indicated before Saturday's loss to Oakland. Segura began an injury-rehab stint at Double-A Arkansas as a designated hitter on Friday night. He was expected to start at shortstop on Saturday and Sunday, and if all goes well, return to the Mariners for the start of the Detroit series.

2B Robinson Cano had his first three-hit game of the season in Saturday's loss to the A's. His hits included his third home run of the year. The homer was his 34th on the road in his career, the 19th-best total among active players.

RHP Yovani Gallardo will be looking to add the Oakland Coliseum to his list of stadiums at which he has recorded a win in his career when he starts Sunday's series finale against the A's. Gallardo's 108 career wins have come at 26 ballparks, but he's gone 0-2 with a 3.71 ERA in three starts in Oakland. In fact, the 31-year-old has never beaten the Athletics anywhere, going 0-5 with a 5.29 ERA in six starts. The only other teams he's never beaten are the Angels, Rangers and Rockies.