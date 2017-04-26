3B Kyle Seager did not start for the third straight game due to hip soreness, but he's expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday. Seager is off to a slow start, batting .246 without a home run in 19 games and 61 at-bats. He had a career-high 30 home runs last season. Taylor Motter started at third on Tuesday against Detroit.

SS Jean Segura was activated from the 10-day disabled list and started against Detroit on Tuesday. He hit the first pitch of the game for a single and wound up with three hits, including his second homer of the season. Segura, sidelined since April 10 with a strained right hamstring, knocked in three runs. He is now 9-for-19 against Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann in his career.

RF Mitch Haniger left the game in the third inning on Tuesday with a strained oblique. He suffered the injury while taking a swing during his second at-bat. Haniger will return to Seattle to be examined by the team doctor and is likely headed to the disabled list.Haniger had two hits off Detroit starter Jordan Zimmermann, raising his season average to 321. He was replaced in right field by Danny Valencia.

DH Nelson Cruz had three hits, including his fourth homer, and drove in three runs in Seattle's 19-9 loss at Detroit on Tuesday. The home run came off Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann, whom he had not previously faced. He has reached base safely in his last 14 games. Cruz has raised his batting average to .297 during the streak after starting the season 2-for-25.

RHP Felix Hernandez lasted just two innings against Detroit on Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits. Manager Scott Servais said his ace's arm felt dead. Hernandez will fly back to Seattle to be examined by the team doctor. "He had some tightness in his shoulder when he went out for the second inning, kind of a dead-arm type situation," Servais said. "He just didn't have much tonight. Any time it's a pitcher and a shoulder, you're concerned. He's our horse, he's our guy and we're going to need him but hopefully, he's OK." Before Tuesday, Hernandez had held the Tigers to three runs or less in his previous 11 starts against them