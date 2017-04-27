LHP Dillon Overton was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. The club needed some fresh arms after burning through four relievers in Tuesday's 19-9 debacle in Detroit. He had made two previous appearances with the Mariners this season, allowing three runs in 1 1/3 innings. He was 1-0 with an 8.44 ERA in two outings with Tacoma, including a start.

RHP Chase De Jong was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. He won both of his starts for Tacoma this season. He has made two relief appearances with the Mariners, allowing three runs in 4 2/3 innings. De Jong will jump into the rotation in place of injured ace Felix Hernandez and face Cleveland on Sunday. "We like the way Chase threw the ball for a long relief appearance in Oakland," Servais said. "He is more of a starting pitcher type. We'll give him the first shot to take that start."

RF Mitch Haniger was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday with a strained oblique. Haniger was injured while taking a swing in Seattle's 19-9 loss at Detroit on Tuesday. He will return to Seattle for further examination. Haniger has been one of the game's biggest surprises in April, hitting .338 with four homers and 16 RBIs. "It's opened a lot of eyes, not just in our clubhouse but around baseball," manager Scott Servais said.

RHP Chris Heston was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. He allowed five runs on seven hits to Detroit on Tuesday. The former San Francisco Giant starters was recalled on Sunday from Tacoma. Manager Scott Servais said the team needed some fresh arms after using four relievers on Tuesday.

RHP Evan Marshall was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. He surrendered seven runs on seven hits with three walks in a two-inning stint at Detroit on Tuesday. Marshall's ERA ballooned to 9.39 after he gave up just one run in his first four appearances. He was claimed off waivers from Arizona on April 4.

RHP Felix Hernandez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation. Hernandez pitched just two innings in the team's 19-9 loss to Detroit on Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits. He remained with the team on Wednesday, but will soon fly back to Seattle for further examination. "Everybody know what Felix means, being able to run him out there every fifth day and taking innings and getting us deep in games and giving us a chance to win," manager Scott Servais said. "It (losing him and Mitch Haniger) is a little bit of a blow."

RF Ben Gamel jumped into the starting lineup after getting called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. He went 0-for-4 but drew a bases-loaded walk. He was hitting .288 with one homer and eight RBIs in 18 games in the Pacific Coast League. He batted .200 in 40 at-bats with the Mariners last season.

RHP Casey Fien was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. The journeyman reliever has made five apperances for the Mariners, posting no decisions and an 11.12 ERA. The 33-year-old appeared in four games after being outrighted to Tacoma and gave up one run in 4 1/3 innings over four appearances. He pitched for the Dodgers and Twins last season.