RHP Rob Whalen was activated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Whalen originally was placed on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation on March 31. The 23-year-old Pennsylvania native was acquired from Atlanta in a four-player deal in November after posting a 1-2 mark with a 6.57 ERA in five starts with the Braves last season.

UTIL Taylor Motter started on first base for the first time this season on Thursday. He went 0-for-3 with a walk. Motter can play seven positions and has seen most of his action at shortstop while Jean Segura recovered from a hamstring injury. "It's so valuable to have the versatility, being able to put him at so many different spots in the field," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "It really helps your club out. That's how we projected he would impact our team, with his defensive versatility, and the offense has been a nice bonus." Motter is batting .250 with five homers.

RHP Steve Cishek worked an inning of scoreless relief for Double-A Arkansas on Wednesday. He was expected to make another appearance on Thursday. On the 10-day DL with a hip injury, Cishek could be activated this weekend. He suffered a torn labrum last season that required microfracture surgery. He will serve as a setup man to closer Edwin Diaz.

CF Leonys Martin cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma. Martin was designated for assignment after batting .111 in his first 58 plate appearances. His $4.85M salary gave pause to teams that might have otherwise been interested in the 29-year-old Martin, who hit .247 with 15 homers and 47 RBIs for the Mariners last season.

3B Kyle Seager returned to the lineup for the first time in five games. After recovering from a sore hip, Seager was instrumental in Seattle's 2-1 win over Detroit on Thursday. He singled in the first run, then scored the game-winner after hitting a one-out double off closer Francisco Rodriguez. Seager is hitting .262 but is still looking for his first homer this season after blasting a career-best 30 a year ago.

RHP Felix Hernandez returned to Seattle on Thursday to have his pitching shoulder examined by team doctors. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday with shoulder inflammation. Hernandez pitched just two innings in the team's 19-9 loss to Detroit on Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits. Manager Scott Servais said that Hernandez wasn't feeling any significant pain afterward but had a "dead arm," leading to his early departure.