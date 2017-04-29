LHP James Pazos came into the game on Friday night in the sixth inning and struck out the first four batters he faced in 2 1/3 scoreless innings. "He was firing bullets and hammering the zone," manager Scott Servais said. Pazos said, "I was pretty mechanically sound. Cleveland has some really good hitters and you've got to be aware of where you're putting your fastball."

LHP Ariel Miranda made his first career start against Cleveland a memorable one. Miranda pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up one run and two hits with seven strikeouts to get the win, a 3-1 decision over the Indians. "Early on, he had a tough time finding his breaking ball, but we didn't make him pay for it," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "He beat us with his fastball up. We didn't do much with it, then the second time through the order he found his off-speed pitch."

SS Jean Segura led off the game Friday with a double off the left field wall. Segura is now 6-for-10 when leading off the game. Since the beginning of the 2016 season, Segura has 221 hits, the third most in the majors, trailing only Houston 2B Jose Altuve and Boston OF Mookie Betts.

OF Mitch Haniger, who was placed on the disabled list April 26 with a strained right oblique, was examined Friday in Seattle. He was diagnosed with a grade 2 strain of his right oblique. He is expected to miss three to four weeks.

DH Nelson Cruz, who is hitting .478 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in the last seven games, was scratched from the Mariners' lineup on Friday because of tight left hamstring.

2B Robinson Cano has had an up and down start to the season, but getting some swings against Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco always seems to help. Cano hit a two-run homer off Carrasco in the fourth inning Friday. "Robby has been trying to find some consistency," manager Scott Servais said. "He'll have a couple of good at-bats, then look out of sorts for a couple. But he"s a veteran player who knows what he's doing up there. In his career against Carrasco, Cano is hitting .412 (7-for-17) with two home runs and six RBIs.

RHP Felix Hernandez, who was placed on the disabled list April 26 with inflammation in his right shoulder, was examined in Seattle. Hernandez was diagnosed with bursitis in his right shoulder. He is expected to miss three to four weeks.