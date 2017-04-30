OF Boog Powell was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday to take the spot of RHP Evan Scribner, who was placed on the disabled list. In 46 at-bats for Tacoma, Powell was hitting .261 with no home runs and four RBIs. He did have 13 walks and a .424 on-base percentage. Powell had an interesting major league debut Saturday. He was announced as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, but when Cleveland manager Terry Francona countered by bringing LHP Andrew Miller into the game, Carlos Ruiz was sent up to pinch hit for Powell. Although Powell didn't make a plate appearance, he was still considered in the game, which goes into the books as his major-league debut.

RHP Chase De Jong will start Sunday for Seattle. He will be the second Mariners pitcher in three days to make his first career appearance vs. the Indians. The other was LHP Ariel Miranda, who started Friday night.

RHP Evan Scribner was placed on the disabled list Saturday with a strained flexor. In eight relief appearances, he is 0-2 with an 11.05 ERA. In 7 1/3 innings, he has given up 13 hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

3B Kyle Seager is a career .342 hitter (53-155) vs. Cleveland with 17 doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs. His home run off RHP Danny Salazar in the first inning gave the Mariners a 3-0 lead. However, Seager's homer was Seattle's last hit and run of the game. "Salazar throws really hard and has a lot of movement on his fastball. Then he's got that changeup and slider. His stuff is really good," Seager said.

OF Nelson Cruz was back in the lineup Saturday after sitting out Friday's game with a tight left hamstring. Cruz hit a two-run homer in the first inning. He has reached base in 18 consecutive games, which ties him with Pittsburgh OF Andrew McCutchen for the longest active streak in the majors. Cruz has hit .375 during that streak.

RHP Yovani Gallardo had a Jekyll and Hyde game Saturday. After Seattle gave him a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Gallardo gave up four runs and three hits in the bottom of the first. But after that he pitched five scoreless innings. "We put up three and then I give up four. That can't happen," Gallardo said. "I was falling behind hitters, then trying to finish them quick. I was being too fine and started walking guys."