SS Shawn O'Malley was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Tuesday, opening a spot on the Mariners' 40-man roster for one of the two call-ups the team made. O'Malley had an appendectomy in spring training, but he is now slowed by right shoulder tendinitis.

1B Daniel Vogelbach was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday when the Mariners went to a 13-man pitching staff. He six games with Seattle this season, he went 2-for-14 (.143) with one RBI.

RHP Emilio Pagan had his contract purchased from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday when the Mariners went to a 13-man pitching staff. Pagan, 25, had no decisions, one save and a 3.26 ERA in six relief appearance for Tacoma this year. Seattle's 10th-round draft pick in 2013, Pagan has no major league experience.

LHP James Paxton, who had not allowed a run in four of his first five starts and entered with a 1.39 ERA, labored through 5 1/3 innings Tuesday night vs. the Angels. Paxton allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits, but walked five with two wild pitches in a 105-pitch outing. However, avoided his first loss of the season. In his last seven home starts, Paxton has a 1.50 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 48 innings.

DH Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI single off the glove of Angels 3B Yunel Escobar in the third inning Tuesday. During the streak, he is hitting .436 (17-for-39) with five homers, 16 RBIs, four doubles and 10 runs.

RHP Jean Machi, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, pitched the ninth and 10th innings Tuesday against the Angels, allowing just one hit without giving up a run. It was his first major league appearance since 2015, when he split the season between San Francisco and Boston. The 35-year-old was 1-0 with four saves in eight relief appearances with Tacoma this season.

RHP Casey Fien was designated for assignment Tuesday. Fien struggled in two stints this season with the Mariners, posting a 15.00 ERA with six strikeouts and four walks in six innings in appearances. In parts of eight major league seasons with Detroit, Minnesota, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle, Fien is 17-17 with a 4.29 ERA in 209 career relief appearances.