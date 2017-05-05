LHP Ariel Miranda gave up two runs on seven hits and one walk in seven innings Thursday against the Angels, getting his third victory of the season. He gave up only a two-out, two-run single to No. 9 hitter Juan Graterol in the second inning during his outing.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma's next scheduled start is in question because of a sore left knee. Iwakuma was hit on the knee by a line drive off the bat of Angels SS Andrelton Simmons on Wednesday. Iwakuma is supposed to start next Tuesday in Philadelphia, but Mariners manager Scott Servais said Iwakuma will be monitored over the next few days before a decision is made. "Kuma is a little sore," Servais told MLB.com. "He certainly feels it today. I don't have any status on whether he'll make his next start. At this point, I would suspect he would, but we'll wait and see how he feels at the end of the day."

SS Jean Segura went 2-for-3 with three runs scored Thursday against the Angels. He is hitting .341 (14-for-41) and has hits in eight out of nine games since missing two weeks because of a strained hamstring. Having already missed 12 games, Segura has missed more games than he did last season with Arizona, when he sat out just nine and led the National League in at-bats (637) and hits (203).

RHP Yovani Gallardo will start Friday against the Rangers. He is coming off a loss in his last start, when he gave up four runs in six innings against Cleveland. He is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in two career starts against Texas.