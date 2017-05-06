OF Boog Powell was sent back to Triple-A after going hitless in four at-bats in three games. Powell is a 24-year-old rookie who made his major league debut last week.

IF Mike Freeman got recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, replacing OF Boog Powell on the 25-man roster. Freeman hit .111 (2-for-18) in his last stint with the Mariners but was hitting .404 at Tacoma.

RHP Chase De Jong has struggled in his first three major-league appearances, but he's slated to make his second start Saturday because of injuries to the Seattle rotation. De Jong, a 23-year-old rookie, allowed six runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings of a loss to Cleveland the last time he started. He is expected to be on the mound for Saturday's game against the Rangers.

C Tuffy Gosewisch was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday after he served as the backup to C Carlos Ruiz. Gosewisch was called up to replace struggling starter Mike Zunino. Gosewisch hit .199 in four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks before signing with the Mariners in the offseason.

C Tuffy Gosewisch was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday after he served as the backup to C Carlos Ruiz. Gosewisch was called up to replace struggling starter Mike Zunino. Gosewisch hit .199 in four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks before signing with the Mariners in the offseason.

LHP James Paxton was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm strain. Paxton is expected to miss only two or three starts, but the Mariners' starting rotation is already without Drew Smyly, on the 60-day disabled list with an elbow injury, and Felix Hernandez, who is on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder injury. Paxton has been one of the American League's best pitchers in the early part of the season, owning a 3-0 record and 1.43 ERA.

LHP James Paxton was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of a strained left forearm. Paxton, 28, has been the Mariners' best starter this season while posting a 3-0 record and 1.43 ERA in his first six starts. Seattle is already missing No. 1 starter Felix Hernandez because of arm fatigue, and free-agent acquisition Drew Smyly has yet to make his Mariners debut, so losing Paxton is a big blow to an already-thin rotation.

C Mike Zunino's disappointing career suffered another dip Friday, when he was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma shortly before the game against Texas. Zunino, 26, had spent time in Tacoma in each of the previous two seasons and continues to struggle with offensive consistency. He was hitting .167 with a team-high 30 strikeouts this season.

RHP Evan Marshall was recalled from Triple-A before Friday's game to add another arm to the bullpen, but his stay was short-lived. Marshall came on when reliever Jean Machi left the game in the 11th but threw only two pitches before leaving with an injury of his own, having hurt his hamstring on a pitch. "He's probably going to be out a significant amount of time with that," Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

RHP Evan Marshall was recalled from Triple-A before Friday's game to add another arm to the bullpen, but his stay was short-lived. Marshall came on when reliever Jean Machi left the game in the 11th but threw only two pitches before leaving with an injury of his own, having hurt his hamstring on a pitch. "He's probably going to be out a significant amount of time with that," Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

DH Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a second-inning single on Friday night. Cruz went 2-for-6 but flied out to center twice with runners in scoring position in extra innings in the 3-1 loss to Texas.

RHP Jean Machi had to leave Friday night's game with a thumb injury. Machi came on in the 11th, walked the first batter he faced, induced a double-play groundout, then he walked another batter before coming out of the game with a trainer.