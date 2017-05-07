RHP Rob Whalen was added to the roster from Triple-A Tacoma before Saturday's game. Whalen was rested and ready if the Mariners needed some long relief, but his services didn't end up being needed on a night when starter Chase De Jong turned in six solid innings.

RHP Dillon Overton is expected to make his first start of the season Sunday afternoon. Overton has made four relief appearances but is expected to take James Paxton's turn in the rotation Sunday. Paxton is out with a strained left forearm. Overton, 25, started four games with Oakland last season and went 1-3 with a 10.97 ERA in that role.

RHP Dan Altavilla was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma before Saturday's game, giving a fresh arm to a desperate bullpen. Altavilla was expected to be a key part of the bullpen when the season began, but he went 1-1 with a 7.36 ERA over nine appearances before being sent to Tacoma on April 21.

RHP Chase De Jong put together a nice start on a night when the Mariners' bullpen could use the rest. De Jong allowed just one run off four hits over six innings, but he did not factor into the decision.

RHP Emilio Pagan, who was the losing pitcher in Friday's 13-inning defeat, was sent back to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Pagan appeared in two games and allowed four hits and five hits over 2 2/3 innings.

C Tuffy Gosewisch got his first start with the Mariners on Saturday and scored a run in the 8-2 win over Texas. Gosewisch went 0-for-3 in the 8-2 win.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is the latest Seattle starter to be dealing with health issues. A sore knee has put Iwakuma's next scheduled start in jeopardy, according to reports. Iwakuma is still scheduled to start Tuesday's series opener in Philadelphia. He'll be re-evaluated during the Monday off day.

RHP Evan Marshall (strained right hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday. He came out of Friday's game after just two pitches, having suffered a hamstring injury that manager Scott Servais later said should cost him "a significant amount of time."

DH Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a sixth-inning single. Cruz is hitting .439 (25-for-57) during the streak.