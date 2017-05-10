LHP Ariel Miranda was shelled for eight runs on six hits in his worst outing of 2017 Tuesday. He walked three, struck out one and surrendered two home runs. It was just the second time thus far he's failed to go at least five innings. His ERA spiked to 5.20.

RHP Drew Storen didn't endear himself to the New York Yankees when he hit three of their batters in the seventh inning on Monday night, including Chase Headley, who had to leave the game with a sore tibia. Everyone agreed there was no intent, but the Yankees weren't pleased. Storen hit two batters in his first 14 innings this season. "Wildness has not been an issue for him," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "Those were just three pitches that didn't go where he wanted them to go. That was unique. I don't imagine that's something we'll see again."

SS Jean Segura had a big night Tuesday, going 3-for-6 with three runs scored, including the winning run in a 10-9 Seattle win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Segura now has six consecutive multi-hit games, the longest stretch of consecutive multi-hit games in his career.

2B Robinson Cano left Seattle's 10-9 win Tuesday in the fourth inning after tweaking a quad, according to manager Scott Servais. Cano, who went 2-for-3 with a homer -- his seventh -- and a double, is considered day-to-day and will be evaluated in the morning Wednesday before the team's 1:05 p.m. EST start in Philadelphia.

C Carlos Ruiz was not in the starting lineup Tuesday when the Mariners brought him to his old stomping grounds in Philadelphia, where he played parts of 11 seasons and won a World Series in 2008. Ruiz did, however, pinch hit in the eighth inning. He flew out. Ruiz, who spent 18 years in the Phillies organization, will start in the day game Wednesday. He held a press conference before the game Tuesday and said he was looking forward to the ovation he would get. "These are great fans and I think when you play hard and when you do your best to win they appreciate that," Ruiz said. "It was fun to be part of this organization and play for this city. I really enjoyed the time I was here."

OF Ben Gamel set career highs with four hits and four RBIs in a 10-9 Mariners win Tuesday. Gamel went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double. He scored three runs. Gamel has now reached base safely in each of his 12 games this season (.455 OBP) and has multiple hits in four of his last six games.