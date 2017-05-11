RHP Sam Gaviglio was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday as the 26-year-old will be looking to make his MLB debut whenever he first enters a game for the Mariners. Over parts of seven minor league seasons with the Cardinals and Mariners organizations, he's 36-39 with a 4.01 ERA. He is 2-3 with a 3.31 ERA in five starts with Tacoma this season. Gaviglio threw 7 2/3 innings, giving up just one run on three hits against Las Vegas his last time out.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Sunday, with inflammation in his right shoulder. Iwakuma, who was projected to take the mound for Thursday's opening game of a four-game series in Toronto, is 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA in his six starts this season. The sixth-year MLB veteran went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three runs and six hits but not getting the decision in an 8-7 victory last time out.

RHP Evan Marshall was transferred to the 60-day disabled list after having previously been placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday with a strained right hamstring. The reliever has a 9.39 ERA in six relief appearances covering 7 2/3 innings with the Mariners this season.

LHP Vidal Nuno was recalled by the Orioles from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday. He was 0-0 with a 6.55 ERA in eight appearances for Baltimore earlier this season. In two games with Norfolk, he went 0-1 with a 1.80 ERA.

2B Robinson Cano picked up hits in his first four trips to the plate Wednesday, helping power the Mariners to an 11-6 victory over the Phillies. Cano went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs, including a two-run homer in the third inning, to raise his average to .296. In his last 21 games, he's hitting .349 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs dating back to April 17. He's also picked up at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games.

C Carlos Ruiz earned the start in Philadelphia on Wednesday and made it count, delivering a three-run double in the seventh inning to break open what became an 11-6 victory. Ruiz, who played 1,069 games in a Phillies uniform between 2006-2016 before being traded to the Dodgers last year, raised his average to .129. "Nice to see him get a big hit, he's been struggling with the bat in limited opportunities that he's got, so really really happy for him," manager Scott Servais said. "Good day for Chooch."

RHP Yovani Gallardo pitched five innings against Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, departing with the game tied in a contest the Mariners would eventually win 11-6. Gallardo gave up three runs (all earned) on four hits, walking three against one strikeout as his ERA rose to 4.58. "Not as sharp as we've seen him going through stretches, but he hung in there," manager Scott Servais said.

RF Ben Gamel continued swinging the bat well since a late April call-up, going 2-for-4 with two run scored in Wednesday's 11-6 victory at Philadelphia. He's reached base safely in all 13 games he's played this year, hitting .373/.475/.588 with multiple hits in seven of those outings.