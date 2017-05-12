RHP Sam Gaviglio made his major league debut when he pitched the seventh and eighth innings Thursday night in the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He had four strikeouts and allowed two hits, including a solo home run by 1B Justin Smoak. His contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday when RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right shoulder inflammation) was put on the 10-day disabled list and RHP Evan Marshall (strained right hamstring) was moved to the 60-day DL. Gaviglio was 2-3 with a 3.31 ERA in five starts at Tacoma. He was obtained in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for INF Ty Kelly on Nov. 20, 2014.

INF Danny Muno has been signed to a minor league contract and assigned to Triple-A Tacoma. The 28-year-old had 32 plate appearances with the New York Mets in 2015. He opened the season with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the independent Atlantic League and has hit .257/.363/.377 in parts of three seasons at Triple-A. He can play third and second base or shortstop.

RHP Casey Lawrence was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. To make room for Lawrence on the 40-man, RHP Evan Scribner was moved from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. Lawrence was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. He had been designated for assignment May 8 after going a 0-3 record with an 8.78 ERA in two starts and two relief appearance with the Blue Jays. He made three starts with Triple-A Buffalo and was 1-0 with an 0.90 ERA in 10 innings.

LHP Zac Curtis was promoted from Double-A Tacoma Thursday when RHP Dan Altavilla was sent to Triple-A Tacoma. The move was made to provide a rested reliever and Curtis pitched one inning Thursday and had a hit batter and a strikeout in the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Curtis, 24, has made 10 relief appearances with the Travelers, going 0-1 with three saves and a 3.21 ERA. In 14 innings, he has 13 strikeouts and four walks.

RHP Dan Altavilla was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma Thursday when LHP Zac Curtis was called up from Double-A Arkansas. Altavilla is 0-0 with a 3.18 ERA in four games at Tacoma this season. He was 1-1 with a 6.97 ERA in 12 games with Seattle. Altavilla, 23, was recalled from Tacoma on May 6 and appeared in three games, including both games in the previous two-game series sweep in Philadelphia. He pitched a total of three innings, allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

RHP Steve Cishek (left hip labrum tear) pitched one inning to earn the win for Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday as he started a second rehabilitation assignment. He has been on the disabled list since March 31. He will likely need another outing with Tacoma before a determination is made when he will rejoin the Mariners. He has made six rehab appearances -- two at Tacoma and four at Double-A Arkansas -- but he struggled during the first attempt at a rehabilitation assignment. He worked on the side before resuming game competition Thursday.

RHP Justin De Fratus was signed to a minor league contract from the independent Atlantic League and he was assigned to Double-A Arkansas. He was 3-1 with a 1.40 ERA in four starts with Southern Maryland this season. The 29-year-old has a 7-6 record with a 4.08 ERA in five seasons (194 innings) with the Philadelphia Phillies. He pitched in the minors in 2016.

RHP Evan Scribner (flexor bundle strain) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Thursday to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Casey Lawrence, who was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. Scribner suffered a flexor bundle strain and was placed on the DL retroactive to April 26 after missing most of last season with a torn lat muscle.

SS Jean Segura hit two doubles in the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday night. It was his 13th multi-hit game of the season and extended his hit streak to 10 games in which he is batting .426 (20-for-47) with four doubles, one home run and five RBIs.

RHP Christian Bergman (0-0, 2, 2.45 ERA) will make his second appearance, and first start of the season, for the Mariners in the second game of the four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays Friday at the Rogers Centre. In his Mariners debut Sunday against the Texas Rangers, he allowed one run, one hit, one walk and one hit batter while striking out two in 3 2/3 innings of relief. He was 1-3 with an 8.39 ERA in in 15 appearances (one start) with the Colorado Rockies in 2016. He was signed by Seattle as a free agent on Dec. 1. He is 7-9 with a 5.71 ERA in 56 career games (15 starts) in the majors. This will be his first appearance against the Blue Jays.

DH Nelson Cruz hit his eighth homer of the season Thursday in the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, a two-run blast in the first inning. He is tied with 2B Robinson Cano for the team lead in homers and is the team leader with 32 RBIs.

2B Robinson Cano (right quadriceps strain) was a late scratch from the game Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays. OF Mike Freeman took over at second base and was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the 7-2 loss to Toronto. Cano suffered the quad strain Tuesday night in Philadelphia after hitting a homer and a double against the Phillies and left the game in the fourth inning. He went 4-for-5 with a homer Wednesday when the Mariners extended their win streak to four straight games with an 11-6 victory. Over his last 11 games, he has a 1.235 OPS with three doubles, five homers and 13 RBIs. His status for the game Friday is uncertain.