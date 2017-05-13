3B Kyle Seager has hit in 17 of 22 career games at the Rogers Center after going 1-for-4 in the 4-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Friday. He is batting .329 (27-for-82) in those games with six home runs and 13 RBIs.

SS Jean Segura was 1-for-4 Friday in the 4-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his hit streak to 11 games in which he is batting .418 (21-for-51). During that span he has 12 runs, four doubles, one home run, five RBIs, four walks, one hit by pitch and two stolen bases. His career-best hit streak is 12 games June 16-29, 2013. He had an 11-game streak April 30-May 13, 2016.

RHP Tyler Cloyd was signed to a minor league contract and assigned to Triple-A Tacoma. Cloyd, 29, was playing for Somerset in the independent Atlantic League. He was 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA in three starts. He had 16 strikeouts over 12 innings. He was 4-9 with a 5.98 ERA in 19 games for Philadelphia in 2012-13.

2B Robinson Cano (strained right quadriceps) missed his second straight game Friday, a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He left the game in Philadelphia Tuesday, played Wednesday and was a late scratch Thursday in Toronto. He said the leg was feeling better Friday but was still uncertain about playing Saturday. "It kind of feels the same as it did (Thursday)," manager Scott Servais said before the game Friday. "It's still bothering him, so we'll give him another day. Hopefully, we can get him in there Saturday and Sunday, but I'm not sure." INF/OF Taylor Motter replaced Cano at second base Friday and was 2-for-4.

RHP Felix Hernandez (bursitis in right shoulder) is limiting his throwing program after two sessions of playing catch. He hasn't pitched since April 25. "Felix played catch and just felt so-so," manager Scott Servais said. "We're backing off. He's not throwing (Friday)."