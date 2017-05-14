LHP Ariel Miranda (3-2, 5.20 ERA) will get the start Sunday in the finale of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He did not factor in the decision Tuesday in the 10-9 win over the Philadelphia Phillies when he allowed six hits and eight runs in 3 1/3 innings. The 28-year-old Cuban was 5-2 with a 3.88 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) with the Mariners and one game with the Baltimore Orioles last season. He has never faced the Blue Jays.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right shoulder inflammation) is expected to miss four to six weeks because of shoulder inflammation. The 36-year-old was examined Friday by Dr. Edward Khalfayan, the club's medical director, in Seattle. Iwakuma experienced shoulder discomfort in recent starts before the Mariners put him on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday. He is 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA in six starts. "I'm optimistic," manager Scott Servais said. "I'm hoping it's more toward the four-weeks side of things, but you never know. It's kind of surprising. I wasn't expecting it to be that long."

SS Jean Segura was 2-for-5 on Saturday in the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his hit streak to 12 games, which equals his career best. He is batting .411 (23-for-56) during that span. He also had a 12-game hit streak June 16-29, 2013.

2B Robinson Cano (right quadriceps strain) missed his third straight game Saturday. He took batting practice before the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. "Trying to land on that front leg was a little tender," manager Scott Servais said. "We'll do the right thing. I want him back as close to 100 percent versus sending him out there at 50-60 percent and then we have another setback and we lose him for longer. It's a delicate balance. Obviously, we know what he means to our team and our lineup. But thinking bigger picture here, we don't want to lose him for an extended period of time."

RHP Jean Machi was designated for assignment to make room for RHP Ryan Weber, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma to make the start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. The 35-year-old is 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA in five relief outings with the Mariners since being called up May 2. He pitched 2 1/3 innings in the 4-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday. "He did a nice job (Friday) night and he obviously was going to be down for a couple of days," manager Scott Servais said. "It's a lot of roster mechanics that you have to juggle here. And that's why you trust the guys in the front office and they understand that stuff better than I do, quite frankly, in how to hold as much depth as you can. A lot of it comes back to, we are very thin at starting pitcher right now. We've got to keep as many guys that can start a game for us as possible. That plays into these decisions."

RHP Ryan Weber (right shoulder tightness) had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma to start Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays. RHP Jean Machi was designated for assignment to make room on the roster for him. He left the game with two outs in the fourth inning because of a tight right shoulder. He did not factor in the decision after allowing three hits and one run in 3 2/3 innings. "Any time a pitcher grabs his shoulder like that, it's pretty significant," manager Scott Servais said. "He's not going to go out there the next day and feel fine. It's been a wild year so far. We're six or seven weeks into this thing and we had our ninth starter out there today. It's hard to imagine you could ever plan for anything like this. The depth we think we created in the offseason, you never think you're going to have to tap into it this much, but that's where we're at."