RHP Dan Altavilla was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma Sunday after RHP Ryan Weber (right biceps strain) was put on the 10-day disabled list. Altavilla was optioned to Tacoma on Wednesday. He is 1-1 with a 6.97 ERA in 12 games with Seattle this season.

RHP Steve Cishek (hip labrum surgery) could be ready to come off the disabled list and rejoin the Mariners Monday. He pitched a run-less inning on Saturday for Triple-A Tacoma as part of his rehabilitation assignment after October surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. He was 4-6 with 25 saves and a 2.81 ERA last season in 62 games.

SS Jean Segura hit an infield single in the first inning Sunday to extend his hit streak to a career-best 13 games. His previous best was 12 games in 2013. He also doubled in the fifth inning to go 2-for-4 in the 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He is batting .417 (25-for-60) during his streak. He is 11-for-23 (.478) leading off a game.

LHP Vidal Nuno was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday. He is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in nine appearances for Baltimore earlier this season. He took the loss Friday at Kansas City, allowing one run in one inning.

RHP Jean Machi cleared waivers and has been assigned outright to Triple-A Tacoma. He was designated for assignment Saturday to clear roster space for RHP Ryan Weber. Machi was 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA in five outings with the Mariners. At Tacoma, he is 1-0 with four saves and has not allowed a run in eight appearances.

RHP Ryan Weber (right biceps strain) went on the 10-day disabled list Sunday after leaving his start Saturday in the fourth inning. RHP Dan Altavilla was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to replace him. Weber had his contract selected from Tacoma to make the start Saturday. He allowed three hits and one run in 3 2/3 innings and did not factor in the decision in the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He was 5-0 with a 0.85 ERA in six games at Tacoma. "The pitch before I came out of the game," Weber said, "I felt like I got stabbed right in my biceps. I thought it was a cramp. There were two outs. I thought I could get this guy out, go back to the dugout, sit down and go back out there. I went to throw that next pitch and the same feeling. For that to happen in my first outing, it's just really frustrating."

RHP Yovani Gallardo (1-3, 4.58 ERA), who has pitched five innings or more in each of his seven starts this season, will start the opener or a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics Monday at Safeco Field. He did not factor in the decision Wednesday in the 11-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies when he allowed three runs in five innings. Gallardo allowed one earned run and struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings to earn the win against Oakland April 23. He is 1-5 with a 4.69 ERA in seven career starts against Oakland.