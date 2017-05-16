LHP Zac Curtis was optioned to Double-A Arkansas to make room for RHP Steve Cishek on the big-league roster. Curtis made two relief appearances for Seattle, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

RHP Steve Cishek was activated from the disabled list after offseason surgery for a left hip labrum tear. Cishek made seven rehabilitation appearances between Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma, going 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA. He made his season debut in the eighth inning, getting a groundout by the only batter he faced.

SS Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games with a single to right field in the first inning Monday. Segura is batting .413 during the streak (26-for-63) with 14 runs, six doubles a home run and five RBIs.

RF Mitch Haniger, on the disabled list since April 26 with a strained right oblique, took some swings off a tee prior to Monday's game. Manager Scott Servais said Haniger might be sent out on a rehabilitation assignment as early as this weekend.

2B Robinson Cano, who missed the four-game series in Toronto with a sore right quadriceps, again was a scratch Monday. Seattle scored just six runs without Cano in being swept by the Blue Jays. Manager Scott Servais said Cano did some running on the field Monday and Servais had hoped to pencil him into the lineup for the series opener against the A's.