OF Boog Powell was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to take 2B Robinson Cano's place on the roster. Powell got his first career hit, a run-scoring single, as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning. It's the second stint in the majors this season for Powell. He was previously called up April 29 and made his major league debut the same day. He was hitless in four at-bats over three games before being optioned back to Tacoma on May 4.

CF Jarrod Dyson was hit by pitches three times Tuesday. It's only the 26th time that has happened since 1913 and the first time in the Mariners' 40-year franchise history.

3B Kyle Seager, who didn't homer in the first 21 games of the season, now has four in his past 16 games. He's homered in back-to-back games against the A's.

SS Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games with a single in the the third inning. It's the longest current streak in the majors. Segura is batting .397 (27-for-68) during the run.

2B Robinson Cano was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 13, with a strained right quadriceps. Cano had missed the Mariners' previous five games. Manager Scott Servais said Cano had an MRI Tuesday morning. "He's got a mild strain in his quad," Servais said. "Instead of waiting day to day to day, we'll get him some rest so he can get well."

RHP Ryan Weber, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, underwent further testing by Mariners medical director E. Edward Khalfayan when the team returned to Seattle from its road trip. Weber was diagnosed with a stretch of the musculocutaneous nerve. Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto said in a news release there is no current timetable for Weber's return. Weber made one start for the M's, allowing one run on three hits in 3 2/3 innings.